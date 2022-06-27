The Rock is a member of the Pat McAfee fan club

We’re big fans of former NFL All-Pro and current sports talk show star, WWE commentator & wrestler Pat McAfee here at Cageside Seats. From his epic story of how Troy Polamalu crushed his dream of throwing a touchDAHN in his home TAHN to his epic Stone Cold Stunner sell at WrestleMania 38, we love this guy. We’re Pat Mac Maniacs, and we don’t really want to live in a world where he’s not running his mouth on our screens every Friday night.

You know who else loves them some McAfee? Well, Steve Austin, for one. And Brock Lesnar. But over the weekend we found out about another big name member of our little club.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Every heard of him?

DJ caught Pat’s promo from the June 24 SmackDown challenging Baron Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, and sent a tweet praising McAfee’s gift of gab:

In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS….



“BUM ASS CORBIN”

That’s good shit brother!

Great promo. Enjoyed watching this #ISmellIt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 25, 2022

Pat responded, and dangit, now we need a buddy road comedy with The Rock ‘n’ Mac Connection. Or maybe a YouTube skit where they do some Blues Brothers-y stuff.

“We’re on a mission from God”

#jakeandelroy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 25, 2022

At least let’s get Rocky on The Pat McAfee Show.

In the meantime, I think we’re gonna need a bigger clubhouse for the next meeting of the Maniacs.