Some WWE stars were very excited to see Cesaro debut for AEW

It wasn’t much of a surprise, really. From the moment Bryan Danielson announced he’d hand-picked his replacement for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, most wrestling fans guessed we’d be seeing Claudio “Cesaro” Castagnoli debut for AEW in Chicago on June 26.

Sure enough, that’s what happened at Forbidden Door last night. Fans at the United Center and around the world were excited to see the Swiss Superman come out and pick up a win in a great match with Zack Sabre Jr. A lot of those fans were in the AEW locker room (except for Eddie Kingston, who still carries a grudge from their Chikara days — which should make their teaming up this Wednesday very interesting), and on the WWE roster, too.

A few from the latter group were so excited they tweeted about it, some more directly than others.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

It may be a war to a lot of fans, and sometimes it probably is for the wrestlers, too. But it’s also a fellowship, and it’s always cool to see professionals celebrating each other’s success.

LET’S GOOOOOOO, indeed.