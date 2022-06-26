WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match card, rumors

The next PPV Premium Live Event on the WWE schedule is Money in the Bank, set for this upcoming Saturday (July 2) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The show was originally to take place at Allegiant Stadium but low ticket sales led to the change in venue, one the company is selling as switching to a “more intimate” setting.

We’re less than a week from showtime, and the card looks like this:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Five men are in, with Omos earning a spot with a win over Riddle to join Seth Rollins (who beat AJ Styles a few weeks back) from the Raw side. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had to beat The Usos to keep their spots, but managed to do so. The Bloodline will be represented though, thanks to Sami Zayn qualifying with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE.com says it will be the usual eight person affair this year, so we’ve got three more entrants coming this week.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss & Raquel Rodriguez were in as of a week ago. They were joined by Asuka — who made her rival Becky Lynch cry again with a qualifying victory on Raw — and Shotzi — who defeated Tamina (replacing an injured Aliyah) on SmackDown. This is also an eight-person match, so we’ll get two ladies added this week.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s championship

Rhea Ripley won’t be medically cleared by next weekend, so a they booked a Fatal 5-Way Match for last Monday to determine her replacement. Mella beat Lynch, Asuka, Morgan and Bliss to earn a shot at The EST’s belt.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s title

Nattie won a Six-Pack Challenge to get a shot at Rousey’s title. A Sharpshooter “injury” gave Ronda a week off during which the champ and challenger traded Twitter shots. Natalya cosplayed as Rousey last Friday, but Rowdy returned to chase her off.

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship

This feud took a bit of a backseat to Paul Heyman’s scheme to get McIntyre away from the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford did provide a timely distraction that helped cost Jimmy & Jey the match which would have taken the big Scot out of the ladder match.

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States title

Vince McMahon’s hand-picked protege tried to duck the All Mighty, but no amount of baby oil posedown shenanigans mattered after Lashley beat Chad Gable, Otis and Theory himself in a Gauntlet Match last Monday.

That’s where things stand with two episodes of television between us and Money in the Bank 2022. There are some matches that could be added, but with two ladder matches to fill up the show — and a bigger event in SummerSlam just a month away — this could very well be it.

How’s that line-up look to you? What else should WWE add?