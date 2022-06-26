Female wrestlers slam male ones for celebrating Roe repeal

Unless you’ve been blissfully off the grid for the last 72 hours, you undoubtedly know the United States Supreme Court issued a decision on Friday morning (June 24) that shook the nation.

Knowing the repeal of Roe vs. Wade had long been a goal of the religious right didn’t make the news that abortion had quickly become illegal in large portions of the country any less of a jolt, or create less anxiety about the continued legality of birth control, same-sex marriage, or generally existing as an LGBTQ person. Even a May leak of the court’s 6-3 decision, made possible by the three staunchly conservative justices Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell secured for Donald Trump during his one-term presidency, didn’t make the official announcement much easier to process.

It was a bombshell that sent an already divided citizenry further apart. Of course, that includes the folks in the business/pastime/art form we blog about here. And also of course, some of those folks tweeted their thoughts.

You can probably predict who some of the loudest celebrations of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the case which overturns Roe vs. Wade) came from, and not just because they’re from men who’ll never have an abortion, can afford an unplanned child entering their lives, and could probably figure out a way to keep that from happening if they wanted to, regardless of the law.

Since becoming Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has championed many popular right-wing causes as he’s aligned himself closely with fellow WWE Hall of Famer’s Trump’s MAGA movement.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 24, 2022

Like past Mayor Kane takes, this one got quick pushback — specifically from people who’s lives could actually be impacted by Friday’s ruling.

Love when men are happy that women no longer have a choice what to do with their own bodies same guy who is pro guns is pro life. Talk about being a hypocrite to the highest degree. https://t.co/nQ9A2a957Y — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 24, 2022

Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of shit take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”. https://t.co/xOnCLihd46 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2022

No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot https://t.co/39sZVzUfQ8 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 24, 2022

And last but not least...

You literal piece of shit — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) June 24, 2022

We also heard from Chad Lail (aka Gunner, fka Jaxson Ryker), who cost himself and his stable-mates a WWE push in 2020 when he publicly supported the former President’s defiant response to social justice protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Lail did A LOT of tweeting and posting about Dobbs, including one where he decided to tag Becky Lynch for her reaction to the decision.

Many post I’ve seen today are heart breaking . @BeckyLynchWWE being one. That life inside them isn’t just a clump. You as a mother should see how precious life is. Those baby’s in the womb have a right to live. I pray you come to see the bigger picture. — CwLail_Gunner (@CWLail_Gunner) June 25, 2022

Lynch didn’t let that slide, but she didn’t turn this into a kayfabe Twitter beef either, instead offering a diplomatic, dare I say Christian response to Lail:

Yes. I chose to be mother. To a daughter. That I could safely deliver and afford to raise. A daughter who deserves autonomy over her own body.



Banning abortions doesn’t stop them. It stops safe ones.



God bless you, your ignorance and lack of uterus https://t.co/mKaWiz2UHE — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 25, 2022

And cause we don’t need another guy chiming in, we’ll leave it at that.