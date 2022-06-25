There’s still no word on a women’s tag team title tournament

It’s been over one month now since WWE announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely for walking out on the company before an episode of Monday Night Raw. That means it’s been that long since the promotion also announced a future tournament to crown new tag team champions.

That tournament still hasn’t happened.

Not only that, it hasn’t even been mentioned by anyone at WWE.

PW Insider was asked about it and said “there’s been no word” on it. It doesn’t appear to be a priority for WWE in any way, considering how little attention has been paid to the tag team division even before Banks & Naomi left. Since then, the most we’ve gotten has been Shayna Baszler reminding us she’s teaming with Natalya while working a story with Ronda Rousey that WWE isn’t even telling on its own television.

And with no word on Banks & Naomi, there’s no reason to think we’ll get any updates on the women’s tag team division anytime soon. It’s a shame, too, considering we’re looking at two major WWE pay-per-view shows in the month of July.