Who — or what — is Wyatt 6?

It was a number of weeks ago, right at the end of May, that the artist formerly known as Bray Wyatt emerged from his slumber on social media to make as clear as his cryptic self possibly can that he’s about to make a return to pro wrestling. He changed his handle to “Wyatt 6” and asked for more patience but said “it’s almost time.”

That time is drawing ever closer.

We know this because the Wrestling Observer has reported that a trademark was filed by Windham Rotunda for “Wyatt 6” for the following purposes:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor; Personal appearances by an actor as a spokesperson for entertainment and education purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, sports entertainment personality, and actor in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

That sure sounds like he’s getting ready to come back for something in the industry, no? The question that immediately comes to mind is where will this happen? Impact Wrestling reportedly had interest at one point, and AEW is always looming large.

Tick tock.