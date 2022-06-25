Ronda Rousey is working her own story with Shayna Baszler

Although Natalya and Shayna Baszler are tag team partners on WWE television, there hasn’t been much about that during the former’s feud with current SmackDown Women’s Champion and longtime friend of Baszler’s, Ronda Rousey. There’s an interesting story to be told there.

As it turns out, Rousey and Baszler are already telling it themselves, no matter what WWE shows on its TV:

Here we have Rousey asking Baszler what they’re doing and Baszler making clear she has to stay out of it because it’s an impossible position. She still has Rousey’s back — “you need to believe me, okay?” — but she has to stay out of this because she’s Natalya’s tag team partner and she’s “just making money. I cannot get involved. I just can’t. It’s one of my best friends and my tag team partner, it’s a storm of shit.”

Rousey walks off telling her “make your money” but she’s obviously not okay with Baszler’s position. Her “staying out of it” is de facto taking Nattie’s side, so perhaps this is the start of what could eventually lead to a program between these two?

“You don’t have to do anything but die, Shayna.”

We’ll see where this goes, I suppose.