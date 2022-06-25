All the Money in the Bank ladder match participants are coming to SmackDown next week

Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will emanate from Phoenix, Arizona, will take place just one night before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. That makes it the final episode of WWE television before the big event, and that means all hands on deck!

Consider:

NEXT WEEK will be a STACKED #SmackDown just one night before #MITB! pic.twitter.com/C38fI59p6Z — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2022

Shown in the tweet and scheduled to appear:

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Sami Zayn

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Seth Rollins

Lacey Evans

Shotzi

Omos

Notice what they all have in common?

They’re all in the Money in the Bank ladder matches, of course!

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus weren’t included in the graphic but that’s likely because of the story that played out on SmackDown this week that teased their not being in the men’s match. They will be, and they’re both on SmackDown each week anyway, so they’ll be there for whatever this turns out to be.

Something tells me it will break down and turn into a burly brawl, no matter what it starts out as.

See you then!