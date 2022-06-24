Pat McAfee vs. Baron Corbin looking likely for SummerSlam

Pat McAfee has been on the commentary desk on Friday Night SmackDown for some time and for pretty much the entirety of that run, he’s been talking just as much trash about Baron Corbin as his lips would allow. Turns out, that’s a lot!

And, as it turns out, Corbin was listening.

It came to a head last week, when, after losing to Madcap Moss once again, Corbin grabbed a microphone and confronted McAfee for all the trash he’s talked through the years. McAfee not only didn’t apologize, he led a “bum ass Corbin” chant. During Friday Night SmackDown this week, he took it one step further:

McAfee challenged him to a match at SummerSlam, scheduled for Sat., July 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE has to fill up a stadium for that show, so the big guns are coming out, and you best believe McAfee is one of those big guns.

They wouldn’t go this far with it if it wasn’t in the plans so while it isn’t official as of this writing, you can expect that to be the case here soon.