Sami Zayn, Shotzi qualify for Money in the Bank ladder matches

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown gave us two more official participants in the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, which will take place on Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

On the men’s side, Sami Zayn, still claiming to represent The Bloodline, took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. The two had one hell of a knockdown, drag out fight, one that ended in Zayn hitting a Helluva Kick and scoring the pinfall victory. He even won clean with no help from The Bloodline!

Zayn now joins Seth Rollins and Omos as official participants in the ladder match, at least as of this writing. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were removed from the match and booked in a tag team bout against The Usos for the right to be reinstated.

On the women’s side, Tamina replaced Aliyah, who we were told is out injured, in a match against Shotzi. It was a sloppy match that wasn’t given much time, but Shotzi emerged victorious to book a ticket to the big show.

She joins Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez as official participants in the ladder match. That leaves just one spot.