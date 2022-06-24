Here’s who reportedly decided to name Stephanie McMahon WWE’s interim CEO & Chairwoman

Last Friday, WWE announced Vince McMahon was voluntarily stepping back from his positions as CEO & Chairman (but not head of creative) while under investigation by the board for allegedly paying hush money to female employees with whom he’s had relationships. His daughter, Stephanie, was returning from a brief personal hiatus to fill both roles on an interim basis.

A week later, the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a report on who made those decisions.

Dave Meltzer writes that it was Vince’s decision to leave his two titled jobs, but it wasn’t his call to have Steph fill them. Her appointment came from an eight person “Special Committee”, which consists of all Board members other than Vince, Stephanie, Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan.

Those board members are:

Steve Koonin - CEO of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena

Ignace Lahoud - CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas

Erika Nardini - Barstool Sports CEO

Steve Pamon - President, Verzuz

Connor Schell - Words + Pictures CEO & Founder

Man Jit Singh - Former President of Home Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jeffrey R. Speed - Former EVP & CFO of Six Flags, Inc.

Alan M. Wexler - General Motors Senior Vice President of Innovations and Growth

Regarding the leaks to the press about Steph’s poor job performance after she announced her leave of absence, which included a rumor that Vince himself forced her out? Meltzer writes:

“It should be noted that of the side of the company that buried her on the way out, none of that came from the members of the Special committee but from others in the company.”

How does this factor into your speculation about whatever Succession-style plots are going in Stamford?