WWE announces Undertaker show for SummerSlam weekend

The SummerSlam weekend battle for wrestling fans’ time and money is heating up, as WWE just announced a one-man show from Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway.

1 deadMAN SHOW (get it?!?!) will take place in Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon on Friday, July 29. The press release promises Undertaker “in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

It sounds a lot like Taker’s Hall acceptance speech from this spring’s WrestleMania weekend in Texas. There, the ring was set-up as a set with different iterations of character’s wardrobe, from which Calaway told stories and imparted life lessons to the audience via a wireless microphone.

The Phenom’s talk will compete with The Roast of Ric Flair, happening the same night across town at Starrcast V. Fans can make their decision when tickets for 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale next Tuesday (June 28) at 11am ET.