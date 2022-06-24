NXT 2.0 wrestlers win NXT UK gold

It was taped earlier this week, so the news was out there for the dozens of non-spoiler-averse NXT UK watchers. But the episode where it happened streamed yesterday (June 23), so the hundreds of us who follow NXT UK can talk about it freely now.

The NXT UK Tag titles were held by Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter, but their reign pretty much ended as soon as it began, as Smith ruptured his MCL in the Triple Threat where they won the belts from Moustache Mountain. They vacated the titles at the start of this week’s episode.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen were debuting on the brand, along with Fallon Henley. They were given a spot in a 4way elimination match for the belts with Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Mark Andrews & Wild Boar and Die Familie (Teoman & Rohan Raja). The debuting Americans won by pinning Raja.

They’re excited (and there will be SPOILERS below this video, so if you’re one of the dozens mentioned above... you’ve been warned)!

Fresh off becoming the new #NXTUK Tag Team Champions, #JoshBriggs & @BrooksJensenWWE

honor the history of the titles, stating they are ready to fill the big shoes of the previous champions. pic.twitter.com/0PTgm2LMy3 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 23, 2022

Briggs & Jensen don’t look to be one-and-done in the UK either. On a taping that occurred in London yesterday, they successfully defended their titles. Henley also worked a match for a future episode. Wrestling Observer has details along with everything else that happened at the taping in their SPOILER report here.

Thoughts on the country boys winning gold in merry olde England? Does this mean anything for Briggs & Jensen’s (or Henley’s) future in WWE? Should we expect more cross-brand activity going forward?