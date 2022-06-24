WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 24, 2022) with a live show emanating from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, featuring all the latest build for next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Gunther defends the Intercontinental title against the former champ, Ricochet.

Elsewhere on the card, there will be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The women’s division features Aliyah vs. Shotzi, while the men’s division features Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn.

Will WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns show up to address the surprise return of Brock Lesnar?

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 24