The ratings and viewership data are in for the June 21 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 637,000 with a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are up from last week — the viewership number slightly (4%), but the demo in a big way (50%). That gave WWE and USA a seventh place finish among cable originals on the night, and their highest Tuesday night rating since last year’s “Halloween Havoc” episode.

It wasn’t just 40-somethings, either. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston points out June 21 drew “a much younger audience than usual for NXT, which usually skews older. P18-34 was up 56% compared to the prior four weeks. Meanwhile P50+ was actually down 5% by the same comparison.”

NXT was pre-taped episode last night, but didn’t have to go against nationally television pro sports. It’s difficult to pinpoint what caused the numbers to increase, but strong showings for the last episodes of SmackDown and Raw — with NXT being advertised on the latter — couldn’t have hurt.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

