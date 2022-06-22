Hacksaw Jim Duggan cut a heck of a promo on cancer

As he explains in the Instagram video below, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan has dealt with a number of ailments recently — many of them cancer-related. The 68 year old is currently getting radiation for prostate cancer, which returned this year despite a surgery Duggan underwent that seemed to get it all last October.

It’s actually more of a pep talk Hacksaw gives himself as he gears up to face the next month-and-a-half of treatments. But it’s got good reminders for everyone, because we’ll all probably end up feuding directly or indirectly with the big C at some point in our lives.

“Hey folks, I was just in there brushing my teeth, getting ready for bed, feeling sorry for myself. It wasn’t that long ago I had kidney cancer, I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, where I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer, they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me. “I’m sitting there feeling a little sorry for myself. Then I look in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it’s ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight! God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless that you only have six more weeks of radiation. Look around, look around, you got it a lot better than a lot of other people, God bless. So, Hacksaw, pull your head out and I’m going to do it and folks, make sure you get your physicals, save your life.”

Keep a good thought for Hacksaw, f*** cancer, and HOOOOOOOOO!