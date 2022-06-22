Jordan Devlin is coming to NXT 2.0 with a new name and familiar gimmick

On the June 21 episode of NXT, WWE started hyping the arrival of another re-packaged star from their UK brand.

It’s not a debut for the performer, who made a swing through Florida pre-pandemic and even won the since-retired Cruiserweight championship. But it is a debut for his new WWE name.

Jordan Devlin is now JD McDonagh. And he’s rich!

The Finn Bálor-trained Irishman is ditching his real name for a WWE trademark-able one, but he is still using the “Ace” nickname he referred to himself by before Ilja Dragunov beat him in a Loser Leaves Town NXT UK championship match that aired last month.

McDonagh is the latest talent from across the Atlantic to relocate to the Orlando Performance Center, joining Pretty Deadly, Alba Fyre, Nathan Frazer & others — most of whom received new character names in the process. He’s not the only affluent heel on the brand either. Giovanni Vinci, Tiffany Stratton, and probably a few others I’m forgetting are working similar schticks.

Whatever his name or gimmick, Devlin is a very talented wrestler. There are lots of interesting match-ups for him on Tuesday nights.

Excited to see how JD McDonagh fares in NXT 2.0?