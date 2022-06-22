Nikkita Lyons is coming back to pick up where she left off

When NXT announced their first ever Women’s Breakout Tournament, most fans picked Nikkita Lyons to win it. Heck, a lot of people picked the former WOW Superhero even before the field was announced.

But Lyons had to pull out with an injury, and it seemed like 2.0 might have to change more than just their plans for tourney. Nikkita was getting over in such a way that she had to be among the leading candidates to finally dethrone Mandy Rose. There were other options, for sure, but none being pushed as unbeatable like the walking, rapping, ass-kicking thirst trap from Vegas.

Fortunately, he injury was just a sprained MCL. She was able to rehab it in a matter of weeks, and will be back next week. And as Lyons says, she doesn’t plan on taking any warm-up matches. How long until she gets an NXT Women’s match?

Let us know what you think below, after you check out all the highlights from the June 20 NXT.

For complete results and the live blog for this week’s edition of 2.0 click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.