The big match promoted for the main event of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured Tony D’Angelo looking to further cement his status as the Don of the developmental wing of WWE in a showdown against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American championship.

Of course, that was almost secondary to the larger story at play here — the tension between the D’Angelo crew and Legado del Fantasma following their unholy union just weeks ago.

The big question coming in wasn’t so much whether or not D’Angelo would win the title, but if Santos Escobar would even let it happen if he was going to.

As it turned out, he wasn’t.

Indeed, Escobar gave Hayes the brass knuckles instead of D’Angelo and the follow up shot was enough to give Hayes the victory to retain his title. The show went off the air with Legado del Fantasma defiantly backing away while Tony and his boys screamed at them to come back.

