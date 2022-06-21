Title change and a surprising match on this week’s WWE Main Event (SPOILERS)

Safe to say most wrestling fans don’t pay a ton of attention to Main Event, the hour-long show WWE tapes along with Raw each week for streaming and international television. It’s typically home to undercard acts (e.g. last week’s Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa, and Reggie vs. T-BAR matches) that don’t play into the domestically televised shows stories. It doesn’t even rank a listing on WWE.com’s “Shows” page.

When Main Event does pop up on the internet’s radar, it’s because we’re taking someone’s appearance there as a bad sign for how WWE views them. Which brings us to the episode taped in Lincoln, Nebraska last night (June 20) which will premiere later this week.

SPOILERS, obviously.

• Doudrop def. Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship • The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest) def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

It’s Doudrop’s first championship in WWE, as she becomes the 55th person to hold Raw’s comedy belt. Brooke had spent most of this year as champ, spread across four reigns. What it means that the former Piper Niven is now a 24/7 champ? We shall see.

We’ll do that while pondering Bálor & Priest’s win. It would seem that, at least in the short-term, Judgement Day was a vehicle to push Rhea Ripley. With her sidelined, they’re on Main Event. At least they won. This is the latest sign WWE currently has no plans for future Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio or his son.

Thoughts?