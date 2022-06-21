Vince McMahon just keeps showing up on WWE TV

When Vince McMahon appeared on Friday Night SmackDown last week, it made some measure of sense. Just days before, news broke that he was being investigated by the WWE Board of Directors over hush money he allegedly paid to an ex-employee. That morning, word broke that he was voluntarily stepping back as CEO & Chairman of the Board. Almost immediately after, WWE promoted his making an appearance at the start of SmackDown later that evening.

The pro wrestling industry has come a long way, no doubt about that, but it’s still a carny industry at heart. Ratings were there to be had, so McMahon went out and got them.

It makes a lot less sense that he would appear on Monday Night Raw this week, completely unannounced, for yet another nothing segment. Yet that’s exactly what happened, as McMahon showed up for a brief promo hyping the return of John Cena, which is scheduled for next week. He said very little, got himself a few cheers, and bailed to the back.

It’s a curious thing, isn’t it? Why bother? Could it be the cheers he’s after? The perception that he’s beloved among the fanbase? That he’s still necessary to all this?

I don’t know.

It definitely feels weird, though.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: