WWE NXT preview (June 21, 2022): Infinity and beyond

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (June 21) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for this week’s edition of the show:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo for the North American championship

Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller

Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

Before we dive in, a reminder that SPOILERS for this pre-taped episode are out there, including here. If you’d like to discuss them, please either do so in the SPOILER post, or use the SPOILER tag.

Now, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Is this Cameron Grimes NXT swan song?

He wasn’t looking for sympathy after losing the North American championship to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House. And after Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT title against Duke Hudson last week, Grimes made his case for a shot at the big belt. Breakker accepted, and they’ve got a date at July 5’s Great American Bash.

Like almost all Cameron Grimes matches, I expect it to kick ass. But I don’t expect him to win, and beyond that, I don’t know what else there is for him to do in NXT. He also doesn’t strike me as main roster material.

There were moments in his challenge last Tuesday that made it seem he could be returning to his heel-ish ways, leaning into the reaction he’s been getting for the PC faithful since he won the NA strap. That could refresh the character, and position him for programs with up-and-coming babyfaces like Wes Lee and Nathan Frazer.

Either way, the next few weeks look to be a crucial stretch of Grimes’ WWE career.

2) How will Santos Escobar cost Tony D’Angelo the North American title?

You don’t need to read any spoiler reports (and I honestly haven’t) to see this one coming. Legado del Fantasma was not happy to have to join Tony D’s family after their In Your House loss, and D’Angelo already blames Cruz Del Toro for Stacks & Two Dimes loss on last week’s show.

So will we get a misunderstanding-type situation? Or will Escobar opt to make a direct move against the Don?

3) Are they going to explain Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan’s disappearance?

There were no mentions of the 22 year old’s release — reportedly for a rules violation — on last week’s pre-taped show. Unless something was added in post-production, we probably won’t see anything this week. Given they made a big deal out of promoting Two Dimes and Stacks from ”associates” to “soldiers of the family”, it would be weird not to mention it, though. And given this is an organized crime angle, it seems like a missed storytelling opportunity to not have use a mysterious disappearance for something.

But then. Indi Hartwell’s husband was gone with little more than a wink to the audience, so...

4) When are we resuming the Lash Legend/Nikkita Lyons feud?

We do know Lyons will back soon, as NXT already started airing vignettes for her return from a knee injury.

Lash has entered into a program with Alba Fyre, and while I doubt I’m alone in thinking the former Kay Lee Ray should go over the former basketball player, I’m also probably not alone in thinking that’s not the route WWE will go. Legend and Lyons were on a collision course prior to Nikkita being forced to pull out of the Breakout Tournament. Look for that to resume as soon as we hear the Lyons’ roar.

5) Does Vince McMahon work his way onto tonight’s show?

Probably not, because the timing means he wouldn’t be able to enter for a big ovation from the crowd. But I’m kind of expecting him to show his face on every WWE program until the Board’s investigation wraps up. Maybe a video officially announcing the already officially announced Breakker/Grimes match?

Give us your questions and answers in the comments below. Then join us in our live blog, and we’ll see what Qs and As tonight’s show gives us.