Asuka, Omos qualify for Money in the Bank ladder matches

WWE opened Monday Night Raw this week with news that Rhea Ripley is unable to wrestle at Money in the Bank on Sat., July 2, 2022, in Paradise, Nevada, where she was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship. An impromptu Fatal 5-Way was booked to determine her replacement, which included both Becky Lynch and Asuka, who were already booked in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

They both lost.

After, WWE went ahead and double booked them, with the previously scheduled qualifier going ahead as originally intended. They put on one hell of a TV main event match, with Asuka winning clean in the center of the ring.

She joins Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez as official participants. The sixth will be determined on SmackDown this week when Shotzi takes on Aliyah. That leaves two open spots.

On the men’s side, Riddle attempted to find another route to The Bloodline and Roman Reigns by getting into the Money in the Bank ladder match so that he may challenge for the title once more. I’m not sure how that workaround makes any sense, but thankfully we don’t have to attempt to make sense of it because he was soundly defeated by Omos.

He joins Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus as official participants. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn is planned for SmackDown this week to determine the fifth slot, with three more available.