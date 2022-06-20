U.S. championship match set for Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley and Theory have been going back and forth in recent weeks, notably posing down with each other over who has better muscles. Or something like that. It inevitably resulted in oil being squirted in eyes and selfies being taken, which in turn led to more oil being squirted in eyes and some fisticuffs.

You know where this is headed.

Indeed, Lashley demanded a United States championship match. Instead of having it granted, Theory went about getting him put in a Gauntlet match against three opponents on Monday Night Raw this week, with a victory meaning he would get what he wanted at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Up first was Chad Gable, who tapped to the Hurt Lock.

Up next was Otis, who was about to fall to a Spear when Gable jumped the ring and caused a disqualification, which still counted for Lashley.

The final obstacle was Theory himself, who was eager to take advantage of a beat up Bobby. Naturally, Lashley found a way to get him in a cradle and steal a pinfall, booking his ticket to a title match.

The updated Money in the Bank lineup: