Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair opened this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with an unfortunate announcement — Rhea Ripley won’t be medically cleared to compete in time for their planned match at Money in the Bank on Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. She promised they’ll do it another time.

But what about Belair defending her title on the pay-per-view?

That’s still happening, thankfully. A Fatal 5-Way was held to determine who would fill the open spot, with all the top stars from the division taking part: Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka and Lynch have already been at each other’s throats, and that continued in the match. Meanwhile, Carmella kicked up some dust with both Morgan and Bliss, who ended up squaring up despite their recent tag team chemistry.

Like all multi-person matches do, it broke down into a chaotic mess of action. When the dust settled, Asuka, Lynch, Bliss, and then Morgan were all taken down. That left just Carmella, who used a superkick to put Liv down and pin her while everyone else was left laid out on the outside.