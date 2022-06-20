Raw airs tonight (June 20) with a live show from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. This is the third Raw episode during the four week build towards Money in the Bank, coming up on July 2.

Leave it to the women to save WWE again

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his newest challenger Brock Lesnar don’t work Monday nights, nor do they work most non-stadium pay-per-view events. When you combine that state of affairs with the long-term injuries to Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, the Raw brand and Money in the Bank 2022 are both left hurting for star power in the men’s division.

But don’t fret, wrestling fans, because the women are here to carry WWE again. Three of the top four matches at Money in the Bank feature WWE’s women wrestlers. And with Sasha Banks possibly released by WWE, one can argue that the four best women in the entire company are all on the Raw roster.

Becky Lynch and Asuka will do battle in a singles match tonight, with the winner qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match. This is the sort of match that could main event a PPV, and we’re getting it on Raw television.

Then there are Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, who will fight over the Raw women’s championship at Money in the Bank. Last week’s brief promo with The Judgment Day was centered on this feud, so even Finn Balor and Damian Priest are more focused on the women’s division right now than anything going on with the men.

Women’s wrestling is Raw’s strength right now, so they should lean into it as much as possible.

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Theory lost a posedown against Bob Lashley in last week’s main event. But Theory had the last laugh, squirting baby oil in the All Mighty’s eyes. Yeah, that’s a thing that happened. Let’s hope WWE Creative comes up with an angle this week that caters to more than just an audience of one very powerful man backstage.

The Usos are scheduled to defend the WWE tag team titles against the Street Profits at Money in the Bank. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins aren’t exactly riding high going into this fight, as they earned the title match via count out, and then Ford lost a singles match against Jimmy Uso. Will Jimmy and Jey even make the trek over from SmackDown to appear on Raw tonight?

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke’s momentum from defeating Becky Lynch didn’t last long at all, as she was quickly destroyed by The Man last week. But Reggie and Akira Tozawa are busy jobbing on Main Event against T-BAR and Shelton Benjamin, respectively, so Brooke’s grip on the 24/7 title is still reasonably strong for now.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Elias is finally returning to WWE tonight! Ezekiel promised that his older brother will show up on Raw to perform a concert. I sure hope Ezekiel doesn’t run into travel problems or something else that could ruin his chance to stand alongside his brother in the ring and put Kevin Owens’ crazy conspiracy theories to bed once and for all.

- Seth “Franklin” Rollins qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating AJ Styles. Considering how great their match was last week, will WWE find a reason to book a rematch tonight?

- A couple weeks ago it looked like Omos and MVP were starting a program with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, but last week their focus was on humiliating Cedric Alexander. MVP teased that Omos is going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, so his entry into the ladder match could become official tonight.

- Veer Mahaan made quick work of Rey Mysterio last week. It would seem that neither Rey nor Dominik can handle Veer solo, so they should probably try their luck in a two-on-one handicap match.

- Matt Riddle failed to win the WWE Universal championship on SmackDown last week and can never challenge Roman Reigns for that title again. Will he change gears tonight by focusing on the Money in the Bank ladder match?

- The Judgment Day claims that all of their members are equals. Does that mean both Damian Priest and Finn Balor will seek to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight?

- For those of you who are interested in WWE’s behind the scenes drama, John Laurinaitis’ presence (or lackthereof) backstage tonight is a detail worth keeping an eye on.

- Don’t forget that The Miz still has very tiny balls.

What will you be looking for on Raw tonight?