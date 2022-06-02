This isn’t what NXT wanted prior to In Your House

The ratings and viewership data are in for the May 31 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 534,000 with a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those numbers have both declined in consecutive weeks. However, the show’s 37th place finish on cable in the demo rating this week was an improvement over last week’s 41st place finish.

NBA playoffs were not a factor this time for NXT, but the NHL playoffs still did quite well on cable. This was NXT’s go home show ahead of this Saturday’s (June 4) In Your House event, and it’s disappointing to see the numbers move in the wrong direction for an episode that was generally well received by fans. 534K viewers is approaching rock bottom for NXT 2.0 in its typical time slot and channel.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

