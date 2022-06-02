W. Morrissey is reportedly done with Impact Wrestling

According to PW Insider, W. Morrissey is finished with Impact Wrestling:

“W. Morrisey, aka the former Big Cass in WWE, has departed Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, featuring PCO & Morrisey vs. Moose & Steve Maclin will be his final appearance for the company.”

Morrissey, who debuted with Impact in April 2021, has been doing some of the best work of his pro wrestling career lately as a babyface for the promotion. He also recently appeared on AEW Dynamite, where he was pinned after just one powerbomb from Wardlow. In the aftermath of that match, the rumor mill indicated WWE was extremely impressed with what they saw from him.

Given all the progress Morrissey has made in his personal and professional life since leaving WWE, he’ll be a hot commodity if he hits the free agent market. WWE is an obvious landing point given their deep pockets and Vince McMahon’s size fetish. But there will be many suitors understandably looking to sign the big man if he’s available.