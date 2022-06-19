 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Longtime WWE referee Tim White has died

By Geno Mrosko
Tim White, a longtime referee and, later, official and talent agent for WWE, has died, the company announced earlier today. He was 68-years-old.

White began working with WWE as a referee in 1985, while also serving as Andre the Giant’s assistant. When Andre died, he became a full time referee and was often utilized in main event matches with top wrestlers. He continued in that role all the way up until injuries forced him to change his position within the company, as he became an official working backstage with talent.

He made a lasting impact on many he worked with, and many others he simply came into contact with through the industry, as evidenced by the messages they have been sending in the wake of the news of his death:

On behalf of everyone here at Cageside Seats we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

