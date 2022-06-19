Longtime WWE referee Tim White has died

Tim White, a longtime referee and, later, official and talent agent for WWE, has died, the company announced earlier today. He was 68-years-old.

White began working with WWE as a referee in 1985, while also serving as Andre the Giant’s assistant. When Andre died, he became a full time referee and was often utilized in main event matches with top wrestlers. He continued in that role all the way up until injuries forced him to change his position within the company, as he became an official working backstage with talent.

He made a lasting impact on many he worked with, and many others he simply came into contact with through the industry, as evidenced by the messages they have been sending in the wake of the news of his death:

This breaks my heart. I truly loved seeing Tim White and getting to know him over the years. He was always such a positive happy person. He will be so missed. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2 — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2022

RIP Tim White. Thank you for your hospitality at the Friendly Tap. We lost a great brother today. The industry is far better off for Tim having been in it. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 19, 2022

Timmy White was a great man with a beautiful soul. I’m glad I got to spend time with him. Rest In Peace boss. — Dango (@DirtyDangoCurty) June 19, 2022

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

Mr. White was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in this business. Always smiling, willing to share a laugh or advice or a few of his AMAZING stories.



He will be missed dearly by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.#RIPTimWhite — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 19, 2022

On behalf of everyone here at Cageside Seats we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

May he rest in peace.