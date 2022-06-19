WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The show was originally to take place at Allegiant Stadium but low ticket sales led to the change in venue, one the company is selling as switching to a “more intimate” setting.

We’re just a couple weeks from showtime and the card looks like this:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles to become the first to qualify. Later, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, whose qualification match ended in a double DQ, were both added to the match. That leaves four spots to fill. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn has been announced for SmackDown next week to fill one of those spots.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Lacey Evans became the first wrestler to qualify when she defeated Xia Li on SmackDown the other week. She was joined by Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss when they defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a tag team match on Monday Night Raw this past week. Raquel Rodriguez is now in after defeating Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match just days ago on SmackDown. That leaves three spots to fill. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch and Shotzi vs. Aliyah have been announced for Raw and SmackDown next week to fill two of those spots.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday Night Raw last week to make her the top contender. There hasn’t been much beyond that.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Natalya won a Six-Pack Challenge to crown the next top contender to Rousey’s title. Nattie put her down with the Sharpshooter not long after, leading to a week off for Ronda, but the feud really only got spicy recently on social media.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins won a Championship Contenders Match, as WWE likes to call it, so they were booked to go after the titles here.