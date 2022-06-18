 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Natalya and Ronda Rousey spice up their feud on social media

By Geno Mrosko
Ronda Rousey didn’t appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week, off selling the attack Natalya hit her with last week. For her part, Nattie cut a fairly standard backstage promo, saying that while Rousey has had success with her armbar, the Sharpshooter has done far more damage.

It’s a good enough angle to help promote their SmackDown women’s championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022, in Paradise, Nevada.

But what they’re doing on Twitter is much better.

Rousey got it going:

Nattie hit back with a nuke of a response:

I don’t care which side you come down on, that’s the kind of quality trash talk we need a whole lot more of in WWE. I’m not sure why this doesn’t make television, but at least it makes it somewhere, right?

Which side are you on?

