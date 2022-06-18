Natalya and Ronda Rousey spice up their feud on social media

Ronda Rousey didn’t appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week, off selling the attack Natalya hit her with last week. For her part, Nattie cut a fairly standard backstage promo, saying that while Rousey has had success with her armbar, the Sharpshooter has done far more damage.

It’s a good enough angle to help promote their SmackDown women’s championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022, in Paradise, Nevada.

But what they’re doing on Twitter is much better.

Rousey got it going:

Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature https://t.co/VmKnZofcvF — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 18, 2022

Nattie hit back with a nuke of a response:

It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://t.co/dFHQusIXIH https://t.co/6SyWNhL5bU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2022

I don’t care which side you come down on, that’s the kind of quality trash talk we need a whole lot more of in WWE. I’m not sure why this doesn’t make television, but at least it makes it somewhere, right?

Which side are you on?