Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Drew McIntyre & Sheamus qualifying for Money in the Bank, Pat McAfee laughing Happy Corbin out of the building, and Bob Lashley & Theory main eventing Raw with a posedown, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Shayna Baszler

Baszler’s completely forgettable 2022 continued last night (June 17) on SmackDown when she lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match against smiling babyface Raquel Rodriguez. Baszler’s consistent booking as a low card loser is especially alarming given Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE this year. A storyline connecting the two women should be an obvious direction to pursue, but Baszler isn’t positioned anywhere close to that level right now.

Stock Down #2: Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a legendary wrestler and one of the greatest of all-time, but you wouldn’t know it from his booking in WWE. He lost a singles match against Veer Mahaan in less than four minutes this week (June 13) on Raw. Rey putting over Veer makes sense, given where both men are at in their careers, but doing so in a forgettable throwaway nothing match on Raw is the worst way to book it. It tells the audience that Rey Mysterio is nothing special, and therefore it also doesn’t do much to help Veer. If WWE regarded Rey as the legend that he is, this never would have happened.

Stock Down #1: Cedric Alexander

Alexander lost a match against MVP in less than two minutes on Raw. At one point during the match, commentator Corey Graves actually said the following: “...you can’t bet against Cedric Alexander,” as if Cedric hasn’t been a total jobber ever since the Hurt Business broke up well over a year ago. Losing against an almost 50 year old manager in less than two minutes is about as bad as a wrestler’s booking can get.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Seth Rollins

Rollins needed a big win after losing so many matches against Cody Rhodes, and he got it in the form of a Money in the Bank qualifying victory over AJ Styles. With Rhodes and Randy Orton out of the picture for a while, it’s clear that Rollins will be a focal point of Raw going forward.

Stock Up #2: Madcap Moss

Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match on SmackDown, finishing their feud with three wins and no losses. It’s hard to predict what’s next for Moss, but the clean sweep over Bum Ass is a promising sign for a future push. The SmackDown roster’s lack of depth also means it might not take that long for Moss to move into the upper card.

Stock Up #1: Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on SmackDown to set up a SummerSlam main event match against Roman Reigns. WWE’s decision to book this uninspired match one more time instead of trying something new is a reminder of how much better these two guys have it than the rest of the WWE roster. It also makes it harder for other wrestlers in WWE to reach their level. Their grip on the top two spots in WWE is seemingly unbreakable at this point.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?