Seth Rollins had the same reaction to Brock Lesnar’s return that many of us did

For the first time since WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar returned to a WWE ring last night (June 17). The Beast Incarnate returned in Minneapolis in order to serve up more of what he was doing at WrestleMania 38, feuding with Roman Reigns. With whom he also worked at match at last year’s Crown Jewel. And 2018’s WrestleMania 34, Greatest Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. And... you get the idea.

Resuming the Reigns/Lesnar has been successful for WWE in all the metrics they care about, meaning ones that positively impact the company’s bottom line. That’s why they’ve already announced a Last Man Standing match for SummerSlam on July 30. It hasn’t always (or some would even say often) been creatively satisfying for a significant portion of the audience.

And if we’re tired of seeing it, imagine how a guy who’s often the odd man out of the WWE/Universal title picture when Brock and Roman are both around feels? Well, you don’t have to. Seth Franklin Rollins said it all in a one emoji tweet sent shortly after Lesnar’s music hit on Friday...

‍♂️ — Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 18, 2022

Bonus! However these two work together, it’s always pretty great...

Something tells me Kevin Owens is gonna have a similar reaction when he finds out what Seth is facepalming about.