 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former WWE referee Dave Hebner has died

Earl Hebner’s twin brother was 73. Together, they were featured in one of the 1980s biggest angles with Andre the Giant & Hulk Hogan.

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Legendary pro wrestling referee Dave Hebner died recently. His nephew Brian shared the sad news on social media. It was later confirmed by multiple outlets.

The twin brother of fellow referee Earl Hebner, Dave began working around their hometown of Richmond, Virginia in the 1970s before joining the then-WWF in the 1980s. He worked big matches during the company’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era, including Ricky Steamboat & Randy Savage’s show-stealing affair at WrestleMania III. Both Hebners got a piece of the spotlight with 1988’s “evil twin” ref angle, which included Earl being paid off by Ted DiBiase to replace Dave and ensure Andre the Giant won the WWF Championship from Hulk Hogan on an edition of The Main Event.

After having knee replacement surgery, Dave stopped working in the ring and became a road agent. He continued in that role with WWE until 2005 when he was released, then did some work with TNA and on the indies.

Dave Hebner was 73. In recent years he suffered from a variety of ailments, including dementia & Parkinson’s disease. He was part of last decade’s ultimately dismissed class action lawsuit that brought against WWE over CTE and other neurological issues.

Several wrestlers who worked with Dave over the years remembered him on Twitter yesterday (June 17) after the news of his death came out.

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats community, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone missing Dave Hebner today.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...