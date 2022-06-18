This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw three more wrestlers added to the Money in the Bank ladder matches set for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view early next month in Paradise, Nevada, with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Raquel Rodriguez all booking their ticket. Now, we know of how they’ll fill two more spots in both the men’s and women’s matches.

More qualifiers!

As announced by WWE, we’ll be getting these two matches on SmackDown next week:

Shotzi vs. Aliyah

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

That’s not all we’re getting.

Indeed, WWE also announced that Ricochet would be getting a rematch with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship. They did away with automatic rematches some time ago, but I suppose they’re back, at least in this case. Ricochet didn’t appear on the show this week, though GUNTHER did a backstage promo putting himself over as the forever Intercontinental champion.

The first match was very good, let’s hope they can make it even better next week.

