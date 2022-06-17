Reigns vs. Lesnar Last Man Standing match booked for SummerSlam

That was fast!

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown this week, confronting Roman Reigns immediately after he successfully defended the WWE Universal championship against Riddle in the evening’s main event. Reigns claimed he had wrecked everyone and there was no one left so, like his catchphrase says, he was going to leave.

Before he could even make it out of the ring, Lesnar hit the scene and they squared up. Brock faked like he wanted to shake hands, and then ran through the entire Bloodline to close the show.

Just minutes later, it was announced the two will have a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view scheduled for Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. With a venue that large, perhaps it’s no real surprise WWE decided to go back to a feud that has spanned many years and headlined WrestleMania multiple times.

As of this writing, it’s the only match official for the show.