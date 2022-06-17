Brock Lesnar returns after Roman Reigns deals with Riddle

Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown this week to defend the WWE Universal championship against Riddle, who agreed to a stipulation that would result in his never being able to challenge for it again — at least as long as Reigns is champ — were he to lose.

About that...

The two tore the house down in Minneapolis, with Reigns giving a lot, treating Riddle like an equal, selling like hell for him. Riddle kicked out of a Superman Punch, then a short time later hit an RKO that got a monster pop before Reigns took their breath away by kicking out.

Riddle tried to keep it going but shortly after he came flying off the middle rope right into a spear. That was enough to get the pinfall and the win.

Hell of a match.

When it was done, Reigns got on the microphone and said he was planning on wrecking everyone and leaving. He wrecked everyone, so he was going to leave.

Cue Brock Lesnar’s music.

He made like he only wanted to shake Reigns’ hand but as soon as Roman took the bait, he hit him with an F-5, then took out the entire Bloodline.

We’re right back to the big boys going at it again.

Like it?