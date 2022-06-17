Remember how Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought over who would be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match last week and went to a double disqualification, so neither of them got in? And then they both appealed to Adam Pearce to put them in but left it hanging? Well, they were back again on Friday Night SmackDown this week to determine who would make it.

Pearce said he watched the footage from last week, reviewed it time and time again, and determined who would be in.

Sheamus.

He popped off at the mouth at McIntyre about it, who responded by putting the boots to him. Pearce tried to break them up because he had something more to say.

Drew McIntyre is in too.

How about that?

They join Seth Rollins as confirmed entrants. That leaves four open spots and just two weeks until showtime.

On the women’s side, Raquel Rodriguez took on Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match. It wasn’t given a lot of time, and wasn’t much of a match, but Rodriguez emerged victorious.

She joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants, leaving just three open spots. One of those will be filled by the winner of next week’s Shotzi vs. Aliyah match on SmackDown.