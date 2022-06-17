Vince McMahon said a whole lot of nothing in his appearance on SmackDown

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped back as CEO of WWE due to the ongoing investigation into his conduct by the Board of Directors following a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal. However, he will remain at work in creative aspects of the company.

That almost instantly led to WWE announcing he would open this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, in what was a clear and obvious ratings grab.

He opened the show — to one hell of an ovation from the live audience, for what it’s worth — and made his way to the ring to speak publicly on the matter for the first time. Or at least that was the natural assumption, that we would get some kind of something from him.

That’s not what happened.

Instead, he said he was glad to be there and still doing this for the fans.

Then, this:

That was it.

He showed up, got a great reaction from the fans, and then left.

