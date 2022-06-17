Tag team title match official for Money in the Bank

While The Usos are still making life hell for Riddle, they handled business with RK-Bro and are moving on to the next challenge in the tag team division. In this case, that would be The Street Profits.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins won a “Championship Contender’s match” against Jimmy & Jey on Monday Night Raw nearly two weeks ago and now we know that victory resulted in this match being made official for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

There isn’t much reason to think the titles will change hands here, but the Street Profits have surprised us before.

Here’s the updated Money in the Bank lineup: