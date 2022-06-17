SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee eloquently explained yesterday (June 16) just how little behind-the-scenes insight he had into the WWE Board of Director’s misconduct investigation of Vince McMahon.

Talking about McMahon appearing as his Mr. McMahon character on SmackDown tonight after this morning’s announcement he’d “voluntarily stepped back” from his roles as company CEO & Chairman on today’s Pat McAfee Show, McAfee revealed he’s not the only one who doesn’t know shit about fuck when it comes to Vince’s decision or plans:

“Some massive news came out from WWE this morning. I addressed the early headlines yesterday about me having no idea about any of this coming or happening or ever taking place. This morning, Stephanie McMahon is now Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman. Tonight on SmackDown, Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon will be appearing. This is going to be a wild...I have no idea what’s happening when I fly into Minneapolis, Minnesota this afternoon...”

“Just like everybody else, I have no idea what’s happening tonight. I’ve sent out a couple of texts with the tweet from WWE saying Mr. McMahon will appear and I’m like, ‘How is this going in?’ The response I got was, ‘Nobody knew this was happening.’ “What a night.”

PWInsider has an account of the backstage happenings in Target Center today, and Pat Mac’s story certainly checks out.

There are a lot of people in the company waiting to see what happens today when McMahon appears “in character” on SmackDown tonight and what, if anything, he’ll be able to say about the investigation. We’ve heard from a few in the company who felt McMahon appearing tonight in the wake of the investigation was “right on point for Vince McMahon” as he’s always bucked authority... We’ve spoken to a few Raw talents who actually wish they were actually working the taping as there had been whispers yesterday that McMahon would be privately addressing the troops, something we have not been able to confirm. Some talents feel McMahon will just act as if it’s another taping on the road and “not sell” anything. Some are waiting to see whether Stephanie McMahon is present, but others don’t believe she’ll be there in person.

Should be quite a show. “What a night,” indeed.