WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 17, 2022) with a live show emanating from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, featuring all the latest build for next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns returns to television to defend the WWE Universal championship against Matt Riddle.

Elsewhere on the card, Max Dupri will reveal the first client of Maximum Male Models.

Finally, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin are supposed to fight in a Last Laugh match, the rules of which are currently unknown.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 17