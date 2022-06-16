Here’s the latest on Sasha Banks’ release from WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw on May 16, exactly one month ago today. WWE indefinitely suspended both women and buried them on the air for unprofessional behavior. There hasn’t been much of a response coming from Sasha or Naomi’s camp on this story since then.

The story heated back up yesterday when Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri said he heard WWE released Sasha Banks. However, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp couldn’t confirm her release with his sources.

The newest wrinkle on this story comes today from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian. He also could not confirm Sasha’s release, but he did hear that it was recently being worked on by her legal team:

“I cannot confirm that she’s released, but...I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”

Zarian said WWE isn’t happy about the situation, but the company ultimately views her as just a spoke on the wheel:

“In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role, and no problem. It is now a role you are playing. It’s a role with mid-level actors. Everybody’s a mid-level actor, except for a Roman Reigns, or a Brock Lesnar, or a Cody Rhodes. Those guys are the stars.”

Of course this description of Sasha as an easily replaced performer sounds ridiculous on its face, but WWE never booked her as the leading star in the main roster women’s division, so it could very well be true that they never accurately evaluated her star power.

When pressed on the probability of Banks returning to WWE, Zarian reiterated that it won’t be happening:

“No...I don’t see Sasha going back right now.”

So there you have it, Cagesiders. What do you think is next for Banks’ wrestling and/or entertainment career?