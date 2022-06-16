On today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, there was no way Pat McAfee could avoid talking about yesterday’s report from the Wall Street Journal that contained scandalous allegations of Vince McMahon’s hush money settlement with an ex-employee.

The WWE SmackDown commentator asserted that he doesn’t know anything about what the hell is going on in WWE:

“I know less than everybody else.” “I don’t know shit about fuck over there. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. It’s...maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody.” “I’m part of no groups. I have no locker room when I go there. I literally just kinda bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out. It’s designed to be that way.”

The rest of McAfee’s reaction sounded like any other pro wrestling fan who is dying to know more and make sense of it all:

“I’m going [to SmackDown] tomorrow. I’m excited to hear just the chatter. Now obviously what is being alleged is not fantastic at all. It’s terrible.” “Yesterday, when this hits the internet out of nowhere, I’m like oh my god! ...It’s hard not to just start piecing things together.”

He’s just one of us, folks. And his claim of ignorance about what’s going on in WWE is consistent with how he reacted to Michael Cole’s announcement of Naomi and Sasha Banks’ suspension.

What do you make of Pat McAfee’s reaction to this story, Cagesiders?