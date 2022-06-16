Vince McMahon has a lot on his plate following yesterday’s report from the Wall Street Journal that contained scandalous allegations of a hush money settlement with an ex-employee. It looks like he’ll also be dealing with a jury trial next month regarding his failed reboot of the XFL in 2020.

Two years ago, former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck sued Alpha Entertainment’s McMahon for wrongful termination. Luck was fired the same week the league went bankrupt in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Oliver’s contract guaranteed more than 24 million dollars in payment even if the XFL went broke, so the incentive to sue McMahon for damages was obvious.

After two years in the court system, McMahon’s justification for the firing essentially boils down to Luck’s signing of Wide Receiver Antonio Callaway, which violated McMahon’s mandate to not sign players with any off-the-field issues. Callaway was issued a citation in 2018 for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Luck was fired more than two months after Callaway’s signing, so his lawyers will argue that Vince fired Luck because of the league’s looming bankruptcy, and not because of the Callaway signing.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, yesterday’s talks to reach a settlement out of court only lasted nine minutes before falling apart. A jury trial is now scheduled for next month.

It looks like this is going to be a very long summer for Vince McMahon, folks.