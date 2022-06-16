Here is Max Caster’s rap following the Vince McMahon allegations

Whenever there is a big story in the world of pro wrestling, you can bet your ass that Max Caster will reference it in his next rap on AEW programming. That appears to be the case once again in the aftermath of yesterday’s report from the Wall Street Journal on Vince McMahon’s alleged hush money settlement with an ex-employee that has raised uncertainty about his future as CEO of WWE.

Here is Caster’s rap from last night’s (June 15) taping of AEW Rampage, which is set to air on Friday night (spoilers are available here):

Caster’s rap first includes a reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that was incited by Donald Trump in 2021. Then he delivers the following line:

“Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA!”

Caster didn’t directly mention McMahon’s name there, but the reference he’s trying to make is certainly no coincidence.

Will this line make it to air on the television broadcast of Rampage tomorrow? Match entrances are sometimes removed from the one hour show, but Caster’s rap usually makes the cut. However, AEW did edit one of his controversial raps earlier this year.

What’s your reaction to Caster’s rap, Cagesiders?