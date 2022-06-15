The ratings and viewership data are in for the June 14 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 612,000 with a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from last week’s In Your House fallout episode May 31, but still right in the range the show’s been in for most of the 2.0 era.

NXT didn’t have to go against either the NBA or NHL Finals, but still fell three places on the cable charts to 25th. News and reality shows were the highest rated shows on television last night, all with their usual numbers.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.