Mike Tyson backs out of Ric Flair roast

The Roast of Ric Flair is down one celebrity.

One of several Nature Boy-centric events planned for Starrcast V, taking place in Nashville at the same time WWE SummerSlam is in town, promoter Conrad Thompson teased Fri., July 29’s roast would have names from outside the world of professional wrestling. Mike Tyson looked to be the first such name. But one day after being announced, the boxing legend is out.

Tyson’s people told TMZ: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast.” They did not provide the site with any additional information.

Presumably the “Ric Flair Drip” marijuana products Naitch and Tyson’s cannabis company are collaborating on are still a go. We also assume DDP & Eric Bischoff will still make The Roast of Ric Flair.

We’re also still waiting for more information about the Ric Flair’s Last Match show that will close out Starrcast weekend on Sun., July 31. Reports are Flair will team with FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a partner, but that’s not been formally announced. Ricky Steamboat said he declined an overture to take part.

Still interested... if you ever were?