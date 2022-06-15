No disrespect to Bobby Lashley, Theory, and a main event segment that seemed targeted at a demo of one (World Bodybuilding Federation founder Vincent K. McMahon), but the June 13 Raw was a front-loaded show.

This was likely by design, as WWE knew they would run into Game Five of the NBA Finals at 9pm ET. Golden State’s win over Boston was watched by more than 13 million people on ABC, and easily winning the night on television with a 3.99 rating among 19-49 year olds.

I haven’t seen any quarterly breakdowns yet, but the game was its most exciting when the Celtics made a run in the 10pm hour. That was roughly when WWE was offering up Veer Mahaan & Chad Gable squashes... which you can see play out in the numbers. The first hour’s were the strongest, which isn’t the usual summertime pattern (9pm is often the highest rated from the start of Daylight Saving Time through the start of the football season), and the third hour drop is a little bigger than normal.

Here’s the break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.81 million / .47

Hour Two: 1.74 million / .44

Hour Three: 1.53 million / .38

Though down from the last week’s Hell in a Cell fallout show, considering the competition and the top stars who were missing, Raw’s performance was pretty, pretty good. The average audience of 1.70 million and .43 demo rating was easily the best among cable originals, and beat everything on television except for Warriors/Celtics, ABC’s various pre-shows for the game, and an episode of Univision telenovela Mi Fortuna es Amarte.

Basketball will be a wrap for the summer by next Monday, and Raw won’t be completely out of the woods yet, as Game Three of the NHL Finals between Colorado & Tampa Bay will be on ABC at 8pm ET on June 20. The following week will be free and clear for the return of John Cena, though.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily