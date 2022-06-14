Cameron Grimes is going after Bron Breakker’s NXT championship

Cameron Grimes may have lost the North American championship to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House, and he may have been bummed about that fact, but one could argue he upgraded in a major way.

That’s because he’s already going after Bron Breakker and the NXT championship.

Indeed, Grimes hit the scene on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 to confront Breakker after the champ defeated Duke Hudson in an impromptu squash match to retain his title. Grimes complained about the fact that Breakker is his father’s son and and Rick got to watch him win the championship in person and everyone knows his name.

But no one the name of Grimes’ father, and he had to watch from above.

It was one hell of an impassioned promo, one that ended with a challenge for a match at the upcoming Great American Bash show scheduled for July 5, 2022. Breakker immediately accepted.

It’s on!

As of this writing, this is the only match set for the show.